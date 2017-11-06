Supreme Court Rejects Bid To Halt Redistricting Lawsuit

HARRISBURG (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court declined to put on ice a federal lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s congressional districts approved after the 2010 census. A court official said that Justice Samuel Alito rejected the requested stay of the lawsuit by five Pennsylvania voters against the governor and election officials. The lawsuit alleges state maps have unfairly given Pennsylvania Republicans an electoral advantage, and seeks to reshape the state’s congressional districts before the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans won 13 of 18 congressional seats in the 2014 and 2016 elections.

Related