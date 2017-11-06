Wild Dogs Captured In Lebanon County

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP – A Lebanon County police officer is recovering after he was attacked by a dog. The South Londonderry Township police officer was called to Mount Gretna Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday after several dogs were reported on the loose. One of the dogs bit the officer on the arm, and he used his stun gun to stop the attack. The officer was taken to a local hospital and given a round of rabies shots before he returned to duty. Officers and a Game Commission Officer later captured the dog that bit the officer and a second stray. Police say the dog that attacked the officer was beyond help and had to be euthanized. The second dog was placed in a shelter. Later, a third dog bit a person causing minor injury. The dog was captured by the victim, who went to the hospital for treatment. Police believe the dogs were in the wild for weeks or months. Anyone with information about the ownership of the dogs is asked to contact South Londonderry Police at 717–838-1376.

