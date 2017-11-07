Arguments Set In Lawsuit Challenging GOP Legislative Maps

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Arguments are set in a federal lawsuit that alleges congressional districts in Pennsylvania unfairly give Republicans an electoral advantage. Court records show that the case brought by five Pennsylvania voters against the governor and elections officials heads to federal court in Philadelphia today. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the lawsuit after Republican legislative leaders argued that the case could occur as the justices are considering a Wisconsin gerrymandering case. Republicans won 13 of 18 congressional seats in the 2014 and 2016 elections. They say their maps are lawful. The lawsuit seeks to redraw the lines before the 2018 midterm election.

Related