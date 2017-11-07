Court Orders Pause In Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Construction

COLUMBIA (AP) – A federal appeals court has temporarily halted construction of a natural gas pipeline in Pennsylvania. The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., stopped work on the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline. Environmental groups are asking for a comprehensive environmental review of the pipeline by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. A spokesman for pipeline builder Williams Partners says the company is assessing the impact of the temporary order. Williams is preparing to run the pipeline through a cornfield owned by an order of Lancaster County nuns. The Adorers of the Blood of Christ have sued in federal court to stop the project. The suit was dismissed by a federal judge. That ruling is under appeal. Gas from the pipeline will flow into the Transco Pipeline, which runs from New York to the Gulf of Mexico.

