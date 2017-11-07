Former Magistrate Gets Jail Time For Theft

READING (AP) – A former judge was sentenced to jail for stealing and mishandling money. Former District Judge Timothy Dougherty of Berks County pleaded guilty in September to theft and misapplication of trusted property. Prosecutors say the judge stole nearly $100,000 from the Wyomissing Fire Department’s volunteer service and mishandled more than $15,000 from his court office. Dougherty apologized and says he will repay the stolen money. He’s already paid back nearly $28,000. He was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail.

