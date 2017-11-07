Get Out & Cast Your Ballot Today

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are headed to the polls to cast their ballots today. Voters will select from judicial candidates, a number of local races, and decide a ballot question on property taxes. The biggest statewide race is for PA Supreme Court, along with four open seats on Superior Court and two on Commonwealth Court. You can access a 2017 Judicial Voters Guide from the PA Family Council at www.PAFamilyVoter.com. If you need to check your registration status or look up your polling location, visit www.votespa.com. The polls are open until 8 p.m. so make sure you get out to vote.



