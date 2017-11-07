Guilty Plea Stands For Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man in jail for killing his girlfriend in 2012 cannot take back his guilty plea, a local judge has ruled. Benjamin Klinger of Elizabethtown pleaded guilty in August 2014 to third-degree murder for the death of Samantha Heller in exchange for a 28-to-56-year prison term. Klinger, with Heller as a passenger, drove his car over 100 mph into a guardrail on Route 283 in Rapho Township. Klinger then suffocated Heller on the roadside. Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller denied Klinger’s request to withdraw his plea and go to trial. In denying the request, Judge Miller wrote there is no merit to Klinger’s claim, finding Klinger has apparently become dissatisfied with his sentence since the plea.

