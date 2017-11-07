Hundreds Of Local Students Volunteer For Large-Scale Service Projects

QUARRYVILLE – Hundreds of local students signed up to volunteer for the Solanco High School Day of Service. According to their website, more than 800 Solanco High School students will provide volunteer services throughout Lancaster Co and even beyond in their first-ever Day of Service on Thurs November 9. Some of the projects that students have volunteered to perform include tree planting in Lancaster, cooking and cleaning at the Ronald McDonald House, cleaning for a zoo near Rising Sun, MD, making pet blankets for the Humane League, making feminine hygiene products for women in developing nations at the GAIN Logistics Center in Mt. Joy, providing assistance at the Quarryville Presbytaerian Retirement Community and Quarryville Food Bank, and clean-up efforts for area senior citizens, Muddy Run and Peach Bottom Marina.

