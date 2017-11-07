Operation Safe Stop Results Released

HARRISBURG – PennDOT and State Police issued the results of Operation Safe Stop, an annual school-bus enforcement and education initiative that was held on October 18 this year. Data from PennDOT gathered for Operation Safe Stop revealed that participating school districts and law enforcement agencies reported 120 violations of the law. Lt. Robert Krol with the PA State Police says drivers need to be alert when they see a school bus. The School Bus Stopping Law requires motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, to stop at least 10 feet from the bus. Motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop. However, motorists who encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway are not required to stop when lanes of the highway are clearly separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median. The penalties if convicted of disobeying the law are a $250 fine, 5 points on your driving record, and a 60-day license suspension. Convictions for breaking the School Bus Stopping Law increased from 701 in 2015 to 730 in 2016.

