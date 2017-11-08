Authorities Identify PSP Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop

BETHLEHEM – Authorities identified a PA State Police trooper who was shot during a traffic stop in Northampton County. Cpl. Seth Kelly, a 13-year veteran, suffered gunshot wounds to his neck, shoulder area, and leg. He’s is in critical, but stable condition and set to undergo another surgery to remove a bullet. State Police Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio said Kelly was helping another trooper arrest a motorist suspected of DUI when a fight broke out. The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Clary of Monroe County grabbed a gun from his car and opened fire, hitting Kelly. Both troopers returned fire, hitting Clary, who then drove himself to the hospital. Clary, who remains hospitalized, is charged with attempted homicide and other offenses. Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement saying “Frances and I are praying for this trooper, the family, and every member of the PA State Police. This senseless act of violence is a reminder of the sacrifices made daily by all our brave men and women in uniform. I ask all Pennsylvanians to join us in keeping all those affected, especially the corporal, in their thoughts today.”

