Contested Area Race Results

HARRISBURG – In contested mayoral races around the region, Democrat Danene Sorace has won the race for mayor of Lancaster. Republican Michael Helfrich upset incumbent Democrat Kim Bracey to win the race for mayor of York. Republican Sherry Capello won another term as Lebanon’s mayor. Democrat Tim Scott has won another term as mayor of Carlisle. Democrat Harold Kulman won the race for mayor of Marietta and Democrat James Curry III won for Middletown’s mayor. In a contested race for Lancaster County sheriff, Republican Chris Leppler has won to take the place of former Sheriff Mark Reese, who resigned after being accused of sexual harassment. Residents in Lancaster County’s Pequea Township have decided to add two more supervisors raising that number from three to five.

