Lancaster Salvation Army’s Toy Shop Program Registration Begins

LANCASTER – Tomorrow will be the first day to register for the Lancaster Salvation Army’s Christmas Toy Shop Program. The program is targeted to assist needy families in the local Lancaster County community. Those interested need to register at The Salvation Army at 131 S. Queen Street. Registration will take place between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday. Registrants will need to bring a photo ID of the person applying for assistance. ID with the date of birth for all family members, proof of address in your name, and proof of all household income, financial help, and benefits is also required. Questions regarding the Toy Shop Program or for more information, call 717-397-7565.

