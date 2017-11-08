PA Adult Adoptees Can Get Their Birth Certificates

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania adult adoptees can now apply for and receive a copy of their original birth certificate since legislation became law in November 2016. One year later, the PA Department of Health has begun processing those requests. Under previous state law, adoptees could petition the courts for a copy of their original birth records; however, that request could have been denied by a judge. Act 127 has reinstated the rights of adult adoptees to apply for and receive a copy of their original birth certificate, like all other Pennsylvanians. Although the state Health Department did not officially begin processing adoptees’ requests until this month, the department has been accepting applications since June of this year. As of Oct. 31, 1,180 adoptees have already applied for a copy of their original birth certificate. Adoptees who submitted their applications prior to Nov. 3, will receive a non-certified copy of their original birth records by mid-to-late December. Adoptees who submit applications on or after Nov. 3 should allow 45 days for processing.

