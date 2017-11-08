PA Election 2017 Results

HARRISBURG – Republican Justice Sallie Mundy is keeping her seat on the PA Supreme Court. Mundy held off Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff in the most closely watched race in Tuesday’s election in Pennsylvania. The result means the court’s partisan balance remains five Democrats and two Republicans. Two other justices won up-or-down retention contests. Contested races for state Superior Court had Democrats Maria McLaughlin, Debbie Kunselman, and Carolyn Nichols along with Republican Mary Murray coming out the top vote getters. Two seats on Commonwealth Court has Republican Christine Cannon and Democrat Ellen Ceisler the winners. Pennsylvania voters also gave approval to a constitutional amendment that could eventually lead to property tax reduction or elimination. The measure gives legal authorization for state lawmakers to pass a law to let local taxing authorities to exempt the full value of homes from property taxes. It’s currently at 50% of value. But legislators would have to figure out how to replace the revenue should they take such a step either with a personal income tax or earned income tax.

