Bill Expands Veteran’s Registry In PA

HARRISBURG – A measure that expands the scope and impact of the Veterans Registry within the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is in position for a state Senate floor vote in the near future. Currently, the department manages an online registry that captures less than 1% of the state’s veteran population. House Bill 1231 empowers the department to work hand and glove with other departments to bolster the registry. The measure is now before the state Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration. Senate session activity resumes next week.

