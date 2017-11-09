Democrats & Women Get Wins In PA Election

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s election brought good news for Democrats and for women candidates. Democrats scored big victories in a number of county races, advancing a decades-long shift in those one-time Republican bastions. Meanwhile, women led in contests for all seven open seats on Pennsylvania’s appellate courts. Four are Democrats. Next year’s election will be big for Pennsylvania. There are contests for governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot, as well as all 18 U.S. House seats and 228 of 253 legislative seats. Franklin and Marshall College pollster Terry Madonna says it’s too early to draw conclusions about the course of next year’s general election, based on Tuesday’s election results.

