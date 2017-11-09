Help With Home Heating Bills Available

HARRISBURG – With colder weather on the way, low income Pennsylvanians can get assistance with their home heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. The program is available to both renters and homeowners. The support comes in the form of a grant, so the individual does not have to repay assistance, and funds go directly to their utility company or home heating fuel provider. During the 2016-17 LIHEAP season, over 348,000 households statewide received LIHEAP benefits. The average benefit was $334. Applications are now being taken. For more information, you can call the LIHEAP hotline at 1-866-857-7095 or contact your local county assistance office.

