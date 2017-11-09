Justices Order Pennsylvania Redistricting Lawsuit To Proceed

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court says a state-level challenge to how congressional districts were drawn by Republicans six years ago will proceed on a compressed schedule. The Supreme Court issued a 4-to-3 decision that overturned a lower-court judge’s ruling that had put the case on hold. The order says the case is a matter of “immediate public importance” and gave Commonwealth Court until Dec. 31 to issue findings of fact and legal conclusions. Senate President Joe Scarnati and House Speaker Mike Turzai, the top Republicans in the Legislature, sought the delay, arguing a pending U.S. Supreme Court case should be resolved first.

