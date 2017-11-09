One In, One Out Of GOP Field For PA’s U.S. Senate Seat

HARRISBURG (AP) – One candidate is leaving the Republican field seeking the nomination to challenge Pennsylvania’s two-term Democrat Sen. Bob Casey, and one candidate is getting in. Candidate Joe Vodvarka said he’s running as a Republican, after losing three straight primaries as a Democrat. Vodvarka is a semiretired owner of a Pittsburgh-area spring manufacturing shop. Also running are Republican Congressman Lou Barletta, state Rep. Jim Christiana, and Libertarian Dale Kerns. Dropping out is real estate investor Jeff Bartos of Montgomery County. He says he’ll run instead for lieutenant governor on a ticket with York County Sen. Scott Wagner, who is running to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf’s re-election bid. Sen. Casey is seeking a third six-year term in next year’s election.

