Registration For PA’s Medical Marijuana Program Underway

HARRISBURG – Over 3,800 patients and more than 200 caregivers have registered for Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program since the Medical Marijuana Patient and Caregiver Registry was launched last week. Patients and caregivers across Pennsylvania can go to the website medicalmarijuana.pa.gov and register to participate in the medical marijuana program. Their next step is to visit an approved doctor to become certified with the program. Prior to registering, patients and caregivers should talk to their physician to see if medical marijuana is right for treatment and ask them if they are registered with the program. They should also make sure the address on your state-issued ID or driver’s license match where you currently reside and if you need assistance in getting your medical marijuana, designate a caregiver to help. PA’s Medical Marijuana Program is expected to be fully implemented by 2018. Information is available on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov.

