Big Cat Captured In Reading

READING (AP) – After receiving reports of a cheetah running loose through the streets of Reading, police spotted and captured the big cat. The calls about the big spotted feline started coming in on Nov. 3, and when Reading Police tracked it down, they also thought they’d found a cheetah. When staff from the Animal Rescue League of Berks County responded, they identified the cat as an African serval. The cats are illegal to own in Pennsylvania without a license. The animal was declawed and very friendly, leading animal workers to presume it had been a pet. It’s been transported to a large cat rescue group.

