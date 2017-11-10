Church Security After Texas Shooting Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at last Sunday’s tragic shooting at a Baptist church in Texas and examines security at our churches. Sam Rohrer, the President of the American Pastors Network and PA Pastors Network, says even in such a tragedy, God is there and His message of forgiveness and hope is proclaimed. Rohrer added that the topic of church security needs more discussion among pastors, their church leaders, and their congregations to keep worshipers as safe as possible when they enter. Hear more from American Pastors Network President Sam Rohrer on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on 1075Alive. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

Related