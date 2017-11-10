Day Of Service Performed By Solanco Students

QUARRYVILLE – Nearly 900 Solanco High School students participated in their first Day of Service. Students visited residents, businesses, and organizations in the region to perform tasks to improve the lives of others. Some of the projects included tree planting in Lancaster, cooking and cleaning at the Ronald McDonald House, cleaning and clearing at the Plumpton Park Zoo near Rising Sun, MD, making pet blankets for Senior Dog Haven and Hospice, making feminine hygiene products for women in developing nations at the GAiN Logistics Center, maintenance at Black Rock Retreat, providing assistance at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and Quarryville Food Bank, yard cleanup for senior citizens in Solanco, and cleanup at the Noble Hill Horse Rescue, Muddy Run and Peach Bottom Marina.

