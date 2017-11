HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a double homicide. Shortly after 5 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Logan Street for some type of medical problem. When they arrived, they found two females deceased from gunshot wounds. The victims have not yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

