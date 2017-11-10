Electronics Recycling Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation to strengthen electronic waste recycling efforts in Pennsylvania has been introduced. Senate Bill 800 would establish a network of e-waste recycling centers that would be readily available to consumers without the need to access a disposal fee. Sen. Rich Alloway of Adams, Cumberland, and York Counties joined a group of e-waste recycling advocates at the state Capitol to promote his bill. In 2010, state law was updated to deal with electronics recycling, but according to Alloway, the law does not adequately fund recycling efforts leading to a small number of disposal options for consumers.

