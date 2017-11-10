Justices Order PA Redistricting Lawsuit To Proceed

HARRISBURG (AP) – The PA Supreme Court says a challenge to how congressional districts were drawn by Republicans six years ago will proceed on a compressed schedule. In a 4-to-3 decision, the court overturned a lower-court judge’s ruling that had put the case on hold. The order says the case is a matter of “immediate public importance” and gave Commonwealth Court until Dec. 31 to issue findings of fact and legal conclusions. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they’re thrilled the case is moving ahead. PA Senate President Joe Scarnati and House Speaker Mike Turzai sought the delay, arguing a pending U.S. Supreme Court case should be resolved first.

