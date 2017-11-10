Remembering Veterans Day On The PA Senate Floor

HARRISBURG – Tomorrow is Veterans Day. Sen. John Rafferty of Berks & Chester Counties delivered a Veterans Day message from the state Senate floor. The lawmaker said Veterans Day is not a day for marketing, but rather a day for all Americans to honor those who have worn the uniform of the military. He added we are proud and thankful of their unselfishness in wearing the uniform of the U.S. military to make sure we can enjoy our many liberties and freedoms as a nation. He urged citizens to personally thank veterans they meet and concluded his speech by saying “may God keep them all in His care.”

Related