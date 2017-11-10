U.S. Navy Midshipmen Volunteer At GAiN Logistics Center

MOUNT JOY – Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland, will volunteer their time today at the Global Aid Network Logistics Center in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. They will spend the time from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. sorting and baling clothes, many of which will go to refugees on numerous continents. According to the United Nation’s refugee agency, there are more refugees today than ever before with many displaced persons own only the clothes they wear. Providing a change of clothing gives back a small portion of dignity. Typically, GAiN sends two-and-a-half 40-foot shipping containers of clothing across the globe in a given year. This year’s request is for ten containers. GAiN CEO, Al Goff will join the midshipmen for the day. He says, “As a navy veteran, I am absolutely delighted to work alongside the next generation of naval officers who are our leaders of tomorrow. We can work together to bring hope to some really tough situations.”

