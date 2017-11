MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Lancaster County authorities are searching for two suspects who stole a wallet containing $50 in cash and credit cards last Thursday around 2 p.m. at the Panera Bread on Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. The credit cards were later used at area stores to make fraudulent purchases. Pictures of the male and female suspects can be seen below. If you recognize them, contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or use their anonymous tip line at 717-569-2816.

