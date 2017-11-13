Oxford Man Charged In Delaware Bank Robbery

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) – A Chester County man was charged in connection with a Wilmington bank robbery. Donald Robb of Oxford was arrested as he left the Delaware Park Casino after a robbery at a Bank of America branch. Police said Robb entered the bank Friday afternoon and gave a teller a note saying he was armed with an explosive device and instructed her to put money into a bag. The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of money. While searching the area, police found a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and also saw a man inside the casino matching Robb’s description. Robb was charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

