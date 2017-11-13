Potato Drop At Cumberland County Church

LEMOYNE (AP) – Farmers in Maine have donated 40,000 pounds of potatoes to a Cumberland County church. Project coordinator Gary Wilkins says a group of about 60 volunteers at Grace United Methodist Church in Lemoyne sorted through the potatoes Saturday. The donation was part of the church’s annual Potato Drop which helps combat hunger. The potatoes were re-bagged and donated to local food banks, families, and soup kitchens. The leftover potatoes will be donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. This is the sixth year the church has organized the potato drop.

Related