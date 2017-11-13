Tax Shifts Could Pack Nasty One-Two Punch

HARRISBURG (AP) – Movement in Pennsylvania to slash school property taxes and Congress’ bid to cut federal taxes could pack a nasty one-two punch to some taxpayers. Tax analysts say that both seem sure to produce winners and losers. Some income taxpayers in Pennsylvania could even lose twice if Pennsylvania shifts a bigger school funding burden to income taxes and Congress eliminates the federal deduction for state taxes. Each effort took a big step forward last week. Some taxpayers will win and some will lose in a swap of school property taxes for higher state income taxes. But some tax experts say if Congress also kills the state tax deduction, there will be more losers.

