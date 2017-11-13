York Road Rage Incident Leads To Loss Of Life

YORK – One man died after an apparent road rage shooting in York. Officers say the incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday after two vehicles crashed into each other at the intersection of E. Philadelphia and N. Pine Streets. Police say 29-year-old Jamie Weimert of Cobb Island, Maryland, but recently living in York, was shot after he approached the man’s vehicle. Weimert was rushed to the hospital after the shooting and died prior to arriving. Authorities say 27-year old Michael Yeaple of the York area was taken into custody and questioned, but was later released. Police say no charges have been filed. The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact York Police at (717) 846-1234.

