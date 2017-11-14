BOONE, NC – This is National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, which collects gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world. Now through Nov. 20, anyone can transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and fun toys. The shoeboxes will be delivered to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty, and famine. The Gospel is shared with children when they open their shoebox. This year, they hope to collect enough shoeboxes to reach 12 million children. Click on the banner below to learn what goes into a shoebox along with where you can drop off your completed shoeboxes.

