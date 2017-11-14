PA Senate Panel Examines Human Trafficking

HARRISBURG – The state Senate Judiciary Committee held a public hearing on the issue of protecting child victims of human trafficking from being prosecuted for crimes they were forced or coerced to commit while under the control of a human trafficker. Those testifying included representatives from Covenant House, the Lutheran Advocacy Ministry, and The Salvation Army New Day to Stop Trafficking Program. Committee Chairman, Sen. Stewart Greenleaf noted that the Senate unanimously approved his Safe Harbor legislation in April, but the House has yet to act on the bill. Thirty four other states have passed similar legislation. Senate Bill 554 awaits consideration in the House Judiciary Committee.

