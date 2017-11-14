Push For Bipartisan Firearm Prohibition For Domestic Abusers

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf called on the General Assembly to pass bipartisan legislation, Senate Bill 501, which would prohibit domestic abusers subject to final Protection From Abuse orders from possessing firearms. Across the country, recent mass shootings often have perpetrators with a history of domestic violence. Wolf said, “We must protect victims – spouses and children – of domestic violence and attempt to prevent domestic abusers from escalating their violence in everyday places that result in mass murder.” According to recent research, from 2009 to 2016 in the U.S., there have been 156 mass shootings—incidents in which four or more people were shot and killed, not including the shooter. These incidents resulted in 1,187 victims shot: 848 people were shot and killed, and 339 people were shot and injured. The majority of mass shootings—54% of cases—were related to domestic or family violence. Senate Bill 501 was introduced at the beginning of the session and referred to committee in late March 2017.

