Resolution Recognizes World Diabetes Day In PA

HARRISBURG – A resolution was adopted in the state Senate recognizing today as “World Diabetes Day” in Pennsylvania. In 1991, “World Diabetes Day” was first recognized by groups such as the World Health Association in order to raise awareness of the growing rate of this disease. Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin, who sponsored the resolution, said there are over 23 million people in the U.S. diagnosed with diabetes and as many as 7.2 million who have gone undiagnosed. Martin said 13% of Pennsylvanians are currently living with the disease.

