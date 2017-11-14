Strong Arm Robbery In Ephrata

EPHRATA – Ephrata Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Fulton Bank at 1713 West Main Street yesterday around 11:20 a.m. A male suspect forcibly took a bank deposit bag from a customer as she exited her vehicle to walk into the bank. The suspect is a white male, thin build, between 5’6” – 5’10” in height, dark hair, and was wearing a hooded pull over sweatshirt with a white skull or punisher decal or embroidery on the front. Police are looking for a 2014 or newer Nissan Rogue, possibly graphite blue in color, as a possible suspect vehicle. Photos of the suspect and vehicle can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Graeme Quinn at 717-738-9200, ext.242.

Related