Suspect In Bank Robberies Dies In Rising Sun House Fire

RISING SUN, MD (AP) – A suspect in four bank robberies died in a fire during a standoff with law enforcement in Maryland. On Sunday night, members of the FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force tried to arrest a man wanted for four Towson-area robberies in the past two weeks. FBI spokesman Dave Fitz says the man did not comply with officers and was found dead after he barricaded himself in the basement of a home in the 300 block of McGrady Road in Rising Sun that caught fire. The state’s fire marshal is investigating the cause. No one else was injured. The FBI is not releasing the man’s name until his family is notified.

