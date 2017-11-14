Wolf Talks Effort To Bolster Solar Energy In Pennsylvania

ELIZABETHTOWN – Gov. Tom Wolf joined state and local officials and environmental advocates at Elizabethtown College to announce the expansion of the use of solar energy across the Commonwealth. In 2004, the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act required that every year the state increase the percentage of the electricity used that comes from renewable and clean energy sources. Wolf said solar energy will bring about some much needed jobs. Wolf said nearly 40,000 homes in Pennsylvania are powered by solar energy. There over 500 companies that built around solar power which employ over 3,000 people and account for over $1 million in annual investment. Elizabethtown College has a 2.6-megawatt solar PV system. The system, which was completed in 2016, is the largest higher education-sited solar array in Pennsylvania.

