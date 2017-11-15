Braddock Mayor Running For PA Lt. Governor

HARRISBURG (AP) – Another Democrat announced he’s running for Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor in next year’s election. John Fetterman, the mayor of the Allegheny County town of Braddock, ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate last year, but plans to run against Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the party’s primary in 2018. Also running are Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone and one-time congressional candidate Aryanna Berringer. Stack, a former Philadelphia state senator, has had little relationship with Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about his treatment of state employees. Stack plans to run for a second term.

