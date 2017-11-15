PA House Speaker Running For Governor

WEXFORD (AP) – PA House Speaker Mike Turzai is running for governor. Turzai said he’ll seek the Republican nomination in May’s primary election to challenge Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf, who is seeking a second term. The 58-year-old from suburban Pittsburgh enters what’s now a four-person Republican primary field. As House majority leader and then speaker, Turzai has helped drive austerity in state budgeting this decade. He’s been a constant adversary of Wolf, particularly in the two drawn-out budget fights since Wolf became governor in 2015. Also running are York County Sen. Scott Wagner and two first-time candidates from the Pittsburgh area: lawyer Laura Ellsworth and former health care systems consultant Paul Mango.

Related