PA Senate OKs Bill To Let Local Police Use Radar

HARRISBURG – Legislation to permit municipal police departments to use radar to catch speeders has been approved by the PA Senate. Senate Bill 251 passed on a 46-3 vote and heads to the House. Under the bill, trained police officers could use radar or infrared laser light devices to catch speeders. Currently, only the PA State Police are allowed to use such devices in the state. Pennsylvania is the only state that does not permit local police to use the devices. A municipality’s governing body must authorize its police force to use the devices and post warning signs. Also under the bill, points will not be assigned if the speed recorded is less than 10 miles over the speed limit.

