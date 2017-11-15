PA Senate Panel Looks At Lt. Governor Selection

HARRISBURG – A public hearing was held in Harrisburg by the Senate State Government Committee on legislation reforming the way the lieutenant governor is elected in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 761 would amend the state’s Constitution to allow gubernatorial candidates to select their running mates subsequent to the primary election, which is a process similar to how candidates currently select their vice presidential running mates. Sen. David Argall of Berks & Schuylkill Counties is the bill’s prime sponsor. During the hearing, former Lt. Governors Jim Cawley, Robert Jubilirer, and Mark Singel provided testimony to discuss their experiences working alongside former governors, as well as the benefits to reforming the lieutenant governor election process.

