PennDOT Employees Honored For Great Ideas

HARRISBURG – PennDOT honored some employees for their ideas to improve efficiency, safety, customer service, cost savings, and revenue generation. The employees shared their ideas through IdeaLink 20/20, PennDOT’s online suggestion system which empowers employees to share ideas. PennDOT’s Executive Deputy Secretary Leo Bagley says improvements are always sought. Developed in-house, the approach engages employees at all levels and provides PennDOT leadership with timely input from staff on how the agency can operate more effectively and efficiently, and helps to make PennDOT a better business partner and employer. Some of the improvements from PennDOT personnel include a map of all PennDOT-maintained Park and Ride locations, the purchasing of disposal kits for hazardous materials such as discarded needles found along state roadways, and posters providing resources for people who are or who know victims of domestic violence, child abuse or human trafficking placed in all bathrooms in all 71 driver’s license centers.

