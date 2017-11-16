Audit Of PA Legislature Shows $95 Million Surplus

HARRISBURG (AP) – An audit of the finances of Pennsylvania’s Legislature has found that the House, Senate, and internal departments had a $95 million funding surplus at the end of the most recent fiscal year. The surplus is about 20% lower than last year. The state constitution doesn’t set a limit on how much money the Legislature is allowed to amass. The Legislative Audit Advisory Commission approved the annual review at a meeting Wednesday. Eric Epstein, a Dauphin County resident who runs the state watchdog group Rock the Capitol, criticized the commission for not releasing the audit prior to the meeting. He said he was not able to see the audit before submitting written comments.

