Bill Targets Secrecy Deals In Sexual Misconduct Claims

HARRISBURG – Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank is introducing legislation to bar non-disclosure agreements in Pennsylvania from attempting to stop people from reporting claims of sexual misconduct. Senate Bill 999 would also prohibit Pennsylvania courts from enforcing such agreements in civil lawsuits over sexual misconduct allegations. The bill would void pre-existing agreements when a party to it entered it while under duress, impaired or a minor. Similar bills are on the move in several other states as revelations of sexual misconduct are rocking politics, Hollywood, media, and business.

