Lancaster County Prosecutor Concedes Superior Court Race

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman is conceding last week’s close race for the fourth and final open seat on the statewide Superior Court. The Republican said he won’t pursue a recount, saying the cost isn’t justified. That means Allegheny County District Judge Mary Murray will join the court that hears civil and criminal appeals. Murray says she’s happy to have won and looks forward to serving. Unofficial returns show her with about 915,000 votes, some 4,000 more than Stedman.

Related