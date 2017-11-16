Lancaster Salvation Army Kettle Campaign Needs Bell Ringers

LANCASTER – The Salvation Army of Lancaster will hold its Kettle Kick-off event tonight at 7 at Park City Center’s Center Court with The Salvation Army Brass Band performing Christmas songs to set a festive atmosphere. Capt. Timothy Sheehan says the annual Kettle Campaign is a critical aspect of their fundraising activities. This year’s goal for the campaign is $200,000. The annual Kettle Campaign runs through December 24. Volunteers ring the bells at 30 retail locations throughout the region, 11 am to 7 pm daily, except Sundays. Volunteer bell-ringers are still needed and are welcome to “stand a kettle” for whatever amount of time their schedule allows. It’s a great family activity to show children the meaning of Christmas, and the importance of giving back. To volunteer as a bell-ringer, contact Adrienne Kautz at 717-397-7565 or email to Adrienne.Kautz@use.salvationarmy.org.

