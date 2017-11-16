PA Auditor General Tackles Gun Violence & Safety

HARRISBURG – PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale plans to seek ideas from all sides of the gun debate to find commonsense gun safety measures that will reduce firearm injuries and deaths without legislative action. To prepare a special report on the topic, DePasquale plans to meet with organizations with a variety of perspectives, including sporting groups, gun safety activists, law enforcement, medical and mental health professionals, firearm dealers, and domestic violence prevention advocates, among others. DePasquale said his effort will focus on the enforcement of firearm laws and regulations already on the books in Pennsylvania. He anticipates issuing a special report on gun safety by fall 2018.

